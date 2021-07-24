Multibagger stocks 2021: The year 2021 has witnessed huge number of shares yielding more than 100 per cent return to its share holders. This multibagger stocks' list in 2021 includes both small-cap and mid-cap stocks. However, for surprise to the stock market investors, there are some stocks that have outperformed the benchmark return by huge margin. Ghaziabad-based engineering company Goodluck India shares are one of them. In the last one month, Goodluck India share price has surged from ₹111.45 per stock levels to ₹225.50 per share mark — logging more than 102 per cent rise in just one month time-horizon. That means the stock has doubled its shareholders money in the last one month.

Goodluck India share price history

As per the history of Goodluck India shares, the stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday and closed at ₹225.50. However, in the last 5 trade sessions, the engineering stock has surged over 38.50 per cent hitting upper circuit on four occasions. If we look at the Goodluck India stock performance in the last one month, its return is robust over 102 per cent. However, in the last six months, Goodluck India stock has soared from 68 per stock mark to ₹225.50 — logging over 230 per cent rise. The stock has been an outperforming stock as it has delivered more than 500 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one year.

Goodluck India share price forecast

Expecting further rally in the stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Those who have this stock in its portfolio, are advised to hold the counter maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹210. The stock has immediate hurdle at ₹245 and on the breakage of this hurdle it can go up to ₹262 per stock levels." However, Mudit Goel of SMC strictly advised investors to take any fresh position in the counter as the stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four trade sessions.

