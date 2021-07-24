This engineering stock has doubled shareholders' money in one month

As per the history of Goodluck India shares, the stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday and closed at ₹225.50. However, in the last 5 trade sessions, the engineering stock has surged over 38.50 per cent hitting upper circuit on four occasions. If we look at the Goodluck India stock performance in the last one month, its return is robust over 102 per cent. However, in the last six months, Goodluck India stock has soared from 68 per stock mark to ₹225.50 — logging over 230 per cent rise. The stock has been an outperforming stock as it has delivered more than 500 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one year.