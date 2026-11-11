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This EPC stock under ₹15 hits 20% upper circuit after ₹510 crore bank guarantee release boosts order execution

Jyoti Structures shares surged 20% to 13 after lenders began releasing 510.59 crore in bank guarantees and letters of credit under its NCLT-approved resolution plan. 

JYOTISTRUC
A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Nov 2026, 05:02 PM IST
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This EPC stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 hits 20% upper circuit after <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>510 crore bank guarantee release boosts order execution
This EPC stock under ₹15 hits 20% upper circuit after ₹510 crore bank guarantee release boosts order execution(AI generated image )

Shares of beaten-down Jyoti Structures witnessed renewed buying interest in Wednesday's trade, November 11, with the stock surging 20% to close at 13, marking its biggest single-day gain in recent times.

The shares came into investors' radar after the company announced that it had mobilised substantial bank guarantees and letters of credit issued by its lenders pursuant to the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

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The development follows an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi, on May 26, 2026. In accordance with the order, the company had made further specific requests to its lenders for the release and disbursal of bank guarantees and letters of credit in line with the NCLT-approved resolution plan and the orders passed by the tribunal.

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Lenders progressively release bank guarantees

After a delay of five years, lenders have now started progressively releasing and disbursing bank guarantees and letters of credit worth 510.59 crore envisaged under the NCLT-approved resolution plan, following the company's requests.

Jyoti Structures said these facilities are being made available in line with its current business requirements.

The non-availability of these bank guarantees and letters of credit had so far been a limitation for the company in executing its order book. Their availability is now expected to further strengthen its operational platform and reinforce its ability to efficiently execute its growing order book.

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The development is also expected to support the company's efforts to pursue new opportunities in the power transmission and infrastructure sectors.

Retail investors hold almost entire stake in Jyoti Structures

Today's rally has pushed the stock to its highest level since June and turned its year-to-date returns positive at 33%, marking a sharp reversal from its 61% crash in 2025. However, the stock has remained highly volatile over the past decade and is still down 95% from its record high of 278.80 apiece.

The company is almost entirely owned by retail investors, with public shareholders holding around 99% of its equity at the end of the September quarter.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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