This fashion stock may deliver over 80% return on long term, says Anand Rathi
- Anand Rathi believes that fashion stock may surge from ₹287 to ₹526 apiece levels in long term
Stock to buy today: Arvind Fashions share price has remained under base building mode since November 2022. In last one month, this fashion stock has shed to the tune of near 14 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has corrected more than 16 per cent. However, Anand Rathi believes that the fashion stocks is ready to come out of base building mode and in long term it may go up to ₹526 apiece levels. Arvind Fashions share price today is around ₹287 apiece that means brokerage is expecting more than 80 per cent rise in this stock in long term.
