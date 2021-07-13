This fertiliser stock jumps 8% after inclusion in Dolly Khanna's portfolio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely followed by the retail investors as the marquee investor has a knack of investing in low-profile stocks that gives smart return in long-term. In the July quarter, Dolly Khanna added Aries Agro share and the news came to the knowledge of market followers after the market closure on last Friday. So, investors were bound to respond to this Dolly Khanna moves and as a result, the fertiliser manufacturer company stock skyrocketed more than 8 per cent on Monday.

Aries Agro share price continue to remain bull's favourite throughout the intraday trade on Monday as the stock opened with a gap of ₹2.60 at ₹138.50 against its Friday close of ₹136.25 per stock mark at NSE. And by half day trade session, it scaled to its intraday high of ₹154.70 per share levels. In the second half, the new Dolly Khanna stock went through profit-booking and it finally closed at ₹147.30 — 8.11 per cent higher from its Friday close.

Dolly Khanna holdings in Aries Agro

As per Aries Agro shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna bought 1,94,336 company shares, which is to the tune of near 1.49 per cent of the net company shares. On the basis of Monday close price, Dolly Khanna net worth in the company is around ₹2.86 crore.

