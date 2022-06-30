This fertilizer stock could give potential return of 50%: IIFL Securities

After sliding from above ₹700 apiece levels to around ₹550 levels on NSE in first fortnight of June 2022, Deepak Fertilisers share price has shows some upside swing in the second fortnight of June 2022. However, the strong has given strong 50 per cent return this year and IIFL Securities believes that the base building phase in the stock is over and it is ready for strong upside in next 12 months. The IIFL Securities report says that the fertiliser stock may go up to ₹900 per share levels in next 12 months from the current ₹600 per share levels, expecting a potential 50 per cent upside in the stock in next one year..

