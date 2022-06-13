This finance company's shares have given 50% CAGR in 10 years. Do you own?

With a market capitalization of ₹3,43,127 crore, it is the sector's second-largest company, and with a growth in net profit of 79.67 per cent, the company announced good results for the quarter ended Mar 22 as it revealed a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at ₹2,419.51 crore, up 79.67 per cent from ₹1,346.64 crore in the same quarter last year. The company has revealed good outcomes for the last three quarters, and for the quarter ended March 2022, Bajaj Finance reported the highest net sales of ₹8,626.57 Cr, the highest PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes) of ₹5,928.80 Cr, and the highest operating profit to net sales outcome of 68.73 per cent. The company's net interest income (NII) for the March quarter jumped by 30% YoY to ₹6,068 crore, and the company also recorded the highest ever consolidated profit after tax of ₹7,028 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The company's net interest income (NII) for the March quarter jumped by 30% YoY to ₹6,068 crore, and the company also recorded the highest ever consolidated profit after tax of ₹7,028 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2022. On a standalone basis, NII for Q4 FY22 jumped by 32% YoY to ₹5,672 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 95% YoY to ₹2,268 crore.