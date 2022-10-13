AnandRathi, one of India's top financial services companies, was founded in 1994. The company offers wealth management, investment banking, corporate finance & advisory, brokerage & distribution services in the areas of equities, commodities, mutual funds, structured products, insurance, corporate deposits, bonds & loans to institutions, and corporations. AnandRathi is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹2,837.93 Cr and the company's Board of Directors has announced record date for 100% interim dividend.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 13th October 2022, have approved and declared the Interim Dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs. 5/- per equity share) for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Friday, 21st October, 2022, is being fixed as the Record Date for taking on record the Members of the Company for the purpose of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched to the shareholders by Friday, 11th November, 2022 i.e. within 30 days from date of declaration."

For Q2FY23, the company announced total revenue of ₹133.20 Cr compared to ₹129.20 Cr in the previous quarter, and ₹99.63 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses reached ₹76.13 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹76.66 Cr in Q1 and ₹8.90 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹57.06 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹52.54 Cr recorded in Q1 and ₹40.73 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. Anand Rathi reported a net profit of ₹42.63 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹39.47 Cr recorded in the previous quarter and ₹30.15 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for OneIndia News portal and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

The shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd closed today at ₹678.00 apiece, up by 2.41% from the previous close. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 134,096 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 57,322 shares. On a YTD basis the stock has gained 7.15% so far in 2022.