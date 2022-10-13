Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This financial services firm fixes record date for 100% interim dividend

AnandRathi, one of India's top financial services companies, was founded in 1994. The company offers wealth management, investment banking, corporate finance & advisory, brokerage & distribution services in the areas of equities, commodities, mutual funds, structured products, insurance, corporate deposits, bonds & loans to institutions, and corporations. AnandRathi is a small-cap company having a market cap of 2,837.93 Cr and the company's Board of Directors has announced record date for 100% interim dividend.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 13th October 2022, have approved and declared the Interim Dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs. 5/- per equity share) for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Friday, 21st October, 2022, is being fixed as the Record Date for taking on record the Members of the Company for the purpose of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched to the shareholders by Friday, 11th November, 2022 i.e. within 30 days from date of declaration."

For Q2FY23, the company announced total revenue of 133.20 Cr compared to 129.20 Cr in the previous quarter, and 99.63 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses reached 76.13 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 76.66 Cr in Q1 and 8.90 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 57.06 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 52.54 Cr recorded in Q1 and 40.73 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. Anand Rathi reported a net profit of 42.63 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 39.47 Cr recorded in the previous quarter and 30.15 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for OneIndia News portal and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
MINT PREMIUM See All

The shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd closed today at 678.00 apiece, up by 2.41% from the previous close. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 134,096 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 57,322 shares. On a YTD basis the stock has gained 7.15% so far in 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout