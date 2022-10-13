This financial services firm fixes record date for 100% interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 07:45 PM IST
AnandRathi, one of India's top financial services companies, was founded in 1994. The company offers wealth management, investment banking, corporate finance & advisory, brokerage & distribution services in the areas of equities, commodities, mutual funds, structured products, insurance, corporate deposits, bonds & loans to institutions, and corporations. AnandRathi is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹2,837.93 Cr and the company's Board of Directors has announced record date for 100% interim dividend.