This financial services firm fixes record date for 100% interim dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 13th October 2022, have approved and declared the Interim Dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs. 5/- per equity share) for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Friday, 21st October, 2022, is being fixed as the Record Date for taking on record the Members of the Company for the purpose of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched to the shareholders by Friday, 11th November, 2022 i.e. within 30 days from date of declaration."