This financial stock is Axis Securities' top pick of the week. See details here

Wipro Ltd has delivered an excellent performance on all fronts with revenue at ₹19,667 crore, up 8.1% quarter on quarter and 30% year on year in CC terms. While operating profit represented a growth of 30.8% year on year at ₹3,492 crore, operating margin de-grew by 180 bps and stood at 17.7% quarter on quarter, aided by unfavourable currency mix and wage hikes. Net profit for the quarter reported a growth of 34% year on year as it stood at ₹2,931 crore, Axis Securities said. “The company’s management gives strong Q3FY22 guidance at 2%-4% revenue growth in CC terms and its commentary continues to be positive in the verticals such as BFSI, Hi-tech Media, Life Sciences, and Communications," it added.