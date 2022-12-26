Leading NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp shares skyrocketed by more than 15% on Monday. The stock continued to be on a bull run and closed near its intraday high. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal called the company a ‘valued’ with a buy rating and a price target of ₹350.

On BSE, the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp are trading 14.10 per cent higher at ₹280.85

Motilal Oswal's target suggests a 42 per cent upside over last week's Friday closing price of ₹246.15 apiece. However, taking into consideration Monday's closing print, the stock is seen to climb nearly 25 per cent.

"Consumer and small business finance – the segments targeted by PFL – have a huge market opportunity. While we expect the early green shoots of a transformed company to become visible within the next three-to-six months, PFL has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of AUM), higher business volumes and robust asset quality," Motilal Oswal said in its report.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has modelled compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets under management (AUM) of 37 percent and a net profit CAGR of 65 percent until financial year 2025. It also forecast an Return on Assets (RoA) of 4.8 per cent and Return on Equity (RoE) of 12 per cent in financial year 25.

"We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of 37%/~65% over FY22-FY25E, respectively. We also model an RoA/RoE of 4.8%/~12% in FY25E. PFL will have more levers from its fee income and operating cost ratios to deliver a further improvement in its RoE profile when it reaches steady-state," the report said.

"Initiate coverage with a BUY and a TP of INR350 (premised on 2.3x FY25 BVPS)," it added.

Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of ₹21,557.23 crore. It is engaged in consumer and small business financing in personal loans loans to professionals, business loans, SME loans, pre-owned car finance, medical equipment loans and auto lease segments.

Poonawalla Fincorp recently announced the sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd to Perseus SG Pte Ltd, an entity affiliated with TPG Global for ₹3,900 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd's net profit rose by 70.8 per cent Year on Year (YoY) to ₹163 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2FY23) .

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.