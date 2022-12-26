This financial stock jumps 14% intraday, Motilal Oswal sees 25% upside2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 03:58 PM IST
- Motilal Oswal's target suggests a 42 per cent upside over last week's Friday closing price of ₹246.15 apiece
Leading NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp shares skyrocketed by more than 15% on Monday. The stock continued to be on a bull run and closed near its intraday high. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal called the company a ‘valued’ with a buy rating and a price target of ₹350.
