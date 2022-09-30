This FMCG stock surges 9% in trade today as Board declares 1:1 rights issue

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “In Continuation of our letter dated September 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. September 30, 2022 approved the following items: Rights Issue: To Issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 by way of Rights Issue basis at the face value of Rs.5/- each per equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be notified later). Further the Board has constituted and authorized ‘Rights Issue Committee’ to decide detailed terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limiting to deciding the payment modalities/schedule thereof, record date, timings, other terms and conditions and all other related matters etc. The promoter and promoter group of the company may subscribe to all the unsubscribed shares in the issue, if any."