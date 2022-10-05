Dividend-king stock: Colgate-Palmolive is a dividend king stock when it comes to giving massive incentives in the form of a dividend to its shareholders. In the fiscal FY22, the company alone paid a dividend of overall 4,000% to its investors. Currently, its dividend yield is around 2.5%. With the second quarter in offing, this consumer goods company is most likely to surprise its investors with an dividend for the fiscal FY23. Colgate shares have witnessed strong growth in Q2 of FY23 and so far in the current year.

