Sandeep Tulsiyan and Gaurav Uttrani analysts at JM Financial said, "BHE remains our top pick on continued indigenisation in defence and increasing share of electronics in all large platforms as: a) positive surprise in growth due to expansion in civilian segment (railways, medical electronics, batteries and smart cities), exports (export inflows to more than double to $400mn) and service income (AMC for Russian equipment), b) margin expansion in last 5 years (despite Pay Commission implementation, margin cap on nominated orders and high share of outsourcing), and c) improved financial strength as NWC turned negative (22days to -24 days) and robust RoICs (42% in FY22 vs avg of 31% in past). We revise our TP to ₹315, as we roll forward by 6-months, valuing stock at 20x Sep’24E EPS."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}