This healthcare stock is up 250% in 4 years; Prabhudas Lilladher sees 35% upside

Multibagger stock: Narayana Hrudayalaya shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in post-Covid stock market rebound. Even though this multibagger healthcare stock has remained sideways to negative for last one year, it has given near 250 per cent return to its long term investors in last four years. In fact, the stock witnessed huge buying interest by bulls after ushering in 2019. In this period, this healthcare stock has risen from around ₹200 to ₹715 apiece levels.

