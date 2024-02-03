Markets
This high growth sector could produce the next set of multibagger stocks in 2024
Equitymaster 6 min read 03 Feb 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Summary
- With Indian government taking serious efforts towards the solar sector, this industry is expected to grow and here are the top 5 stocks within the space
India's pump industry is rapidly expanding, standing out as a significant exporter on the global stage. The surge in demand spans across various sectors, driven by government initiatives in irrigation, sanitation, drinking water, and urban housing projects, alongside the push from growing industrialization and capital expenditure in diverse industries.
