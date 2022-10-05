This high promoter holding stock announces stock split, check record date

TPL Plastech Limited's shares ended trading on Tuesday at ₹173.00 a piece, up 2.16% from the previous close of ₹169.35. The stock has dropped 37.56% during the past five years, but over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of more than 200%. The stock has dropped 1.31% of its value over the past year, but it has gained 4.75% YTD in 2022. The company reported promoter shareholding of 74.86%, DIIs holding of 0.08%, and public shareholding of 25.06% for the quarter ended June 2022. In comparison to Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd, Cosmo First, Jindal Poly Film, EPL Ltd, Uflex, and Polyplex Corporation Ltd, TPL Plastech now has a promoter stake that is significantly higher. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹207.95 on (17-November-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹109.00 on (24-February-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 16.80% below the high and 58.71% above the low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}