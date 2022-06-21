This Hinduja group stock recommends a final dividend of 150%

GOCL Corporation's shares are currently trading at ₹227.95, up 1.79 per cent from the previous close of ₹223.95. In one year, the stock has dropped 12.80 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen 26.15 per cent so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has fallen 22.81 per cent, and in the last month, it has declined 4.78 per cent. The stock has plummeted 8.64 per cent in the past five trading days, but today it hit an intraday high of ₹232.15, up 2.77 per cent. GOCL Corp. is now trading lower than its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current price level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}