This Hinduja group stock recommends a final dividend of 150%

Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (GOCL) is a chemical-focused small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,137 crore. GOCL is engaged with profitable operations in real estate, land development, infrastructure contracts, commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals and accessories.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (GOCL) is a chemical-focused small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,137 crore. GOCL is engaged with profitable operations in real estate, land development, infrastructure contracts, commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals and accessories. Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (GOCL), which is owned by the Hinduja Group, has three divisions: explosives, mining products & services, real estate, and infrastructure, and Hinduja Power Ltd has kept its 68.64 per cent stake in the Hinduja Group marketed company, GOCL Corporation Ltd., formerly Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (GOCL) is a chemical-focused small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,137 crore. GOCL is engaged with profitable operations in real estate, land development, infrastructure contracts, commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals and accessories. Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (GOCL), which is owned by the Hinduja Group, has three divisions: explosives, mining products & services, real estate, and infrastructure, and Hinduja Power Ltd has kept its 68.64 per cent stake in the Hinduja Group marketed company, GOCL Corporation Ltd., formerly Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.
For the purpose of 150% dividend, GOCL has informed BSE on 17th June by saying that “In continuation of our letter dated 27th May 2022, regarding recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 20, 2022 to Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for the final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share (150%) for the financial year 2021-22 and Annual General Meeting."
For the purpose of 150% dividend, GOCL has informed BSE on 17th June by saying that “In continuation of our letter dated 27th May 2022, regarding recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 20, 2022 to Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for the final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share (150%) for the financial year 2021-22 and Annual General Meeting."
GOCL Corporation's shares are currently trading at ₹227.95, up 1.79 per cent from the previous close of ₹223.95. In one year, the stock has dropped 12.80 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen 26.15 per cent so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has fallen 22.81 per cent, and in the last month, it has declined 4.78 per cent. The stock has plummeted 8.64 per cent in the past five trading days, but today it hit an intraday high of ₹232.15, up 2.77 per cent. GOCL Corp. is now trading lower than its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current price level.