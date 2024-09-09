Markets
This hypergrowth company could be the next trillion-dollar stock
Equitymaster 6 min read 09 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
- This electronics manufacturing stock has delivered a 2,300% return to its shareholders in the last five years
When it comes to hyper-growth stocks in India, a few names consistently pop up on investors' radars. One company that has grabbed headlines is Dixon Technologies, and it’s easy to see why.
