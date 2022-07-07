This Indian metal stock sees growing interest from FIIs. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 12:20 PM IST
- FII investment in SAIL is at 4.58 per cent, slightly higher from December 2021 levels
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) shares have been under sell-off pressure after rising to its 52-week high of ₹145.90 apiece levels in first week of August 2021. However, the metal stock got severely hit once the Government of India 9GoI) imposed 15 per cent duty on export of steel and the PSU stock hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹63.60 per share on NSE. But, the stock has recently attracted buying interest of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that has helped SAIL share price to sustain above its recent lows.