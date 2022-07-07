This Indian metal stock sees growing interest from FIIs. Do you own?

Sonam Srivastava went on to add that the SAIL share price is at one year bottom in terms of price as the dumping of metal prices has started across the world amid fears of global slowdown and most notably the slump in Chinese economy, which is the biggest consumer of metals. "We have a cautious outlook towards the metals industry right now but investing should be forward looking and in the next 3-6 month horizon, we could see growth and infrastructure spending come back which could be a boost for SAIL share prices," Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research said.