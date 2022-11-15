This Indian Railways-backed stock jumps 38% in 3 months. Should you buy?

Indian Railways wholly-owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India has clocked a fresh 52-week high on exchanges. Investors are upbeat on the company after it posted recording a healthy upside in revenue front with sequential improvement in profitability. RailTel trades below ₹140 on BSE and has given double-digit returns to its investors in a shorter period. The stock has risen by a whopping nearly 38% in three months. On Tuesday alone, the stock surged by a little over 10%. Analysts are optimistic about RailTel over its strong outlook for the second half of FY23 and have suggested buying in the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}