A small-cap company with a market valuation of 103.19 Cr, Jost's Engineering Company Limited operates in the industrial industry. Material handling devices (MHD) are manufactured by Jost's Engineering Company Limited, which also offers a variety of engineering products (EPD) solutions. Today the company has declared its Q3 earnings as well as corporate action of stock split in a 2.5:1 ratio.

In addition to declaring stock split in the ratio of 2.5:1 (i.e 2.5 new equity shares of 2 each for existing 1 equity share of Rs. 5/-), Jost's Engineering Company also announced that the Board has appointed Ms. Rekha Shreeratan Bagry, Mr. Sanjiv Swarup and Mr. Pramod Maheshwari as an additional- Non Executive Independent Directors of the company for a term of 5 years.

On a standalone basis, the company reported revenue from operations of 38.29 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 32.57 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 17.56% YoY. The company recorded a net profit of 1.99 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 1.88 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 5.85%. The company's net expenses reached 36.32 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 30.14 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas the EPS of Jost's Engineering Company reached 11 in Q3FY23 against 10 in the year-ago quarter. 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales reached 41.43 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 34.71 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 19.36%. The company recorded a net profit of 2.27 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 1.89 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 20.10%. On a consolidated basis, the company's EPS stood at 12 in Q3FY23 as against 10 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Jost's Engineering Company closed today on the BSE at 553.10 apiece level, up by 1.20% from the previous close of 546.55. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 26.01% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 17.83% so far in 2023. The stock made a 52-week-high of 573.90 on (23/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of 375.00 on (16/05/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 49.48% and a public stake of 50.52%.

