This industrial stock declares 2.5:1 stock split, scrip ended on a positive note

The shares of Jost's Engineering Company closed today on the BSE at ₹553.10 apiece level, up by 1.20% from the previous close of ₹546.55. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 26.01% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 17.83% so far in 2023. The stock made a 52-week-high of ₹573.90 on (23/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹375.00 on (16/05/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 49.48% and a public stake of 50.52%.