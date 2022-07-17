This industrial stock fixes record date for 525% dividend: Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 06:21 PM IST
- The industrial company Cummins India Ltd. is a large cap company with a market cap of Rs. 31,258.46 Crore.
Listen to this article
The industrial company Cummins India Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 31,258.46 Crore. The nation's top producer of diesel and natural gas engines is Cummins India Limited. Diesel and alternative fuel engines are designed, produced, distributed, and serviced by the company.