This industrial stock fixes record date for 525% dividend: Details here

For the purpose of dividend, the company has said in an exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 26, 2022, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 10.50/- per equity share. The Record Date for final dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 will be Wednesday, August 03, 2022. The final dividend once approved, by the Members in the ensuing AGM, will be paid on September 06, 2022, electronically through various online transfer modes to those Members who have updated their bank account details. For Members who have not updated their bank account details, dividend warrants/ demand drafts/ cheques will be dispatched to their registered address by post subject to availability of the postal services."

