This investing trend is your friend—Until it isn’t

It isn’t hard to understand why some investment strategies perform well in the long run. But one of the best, momentum investing, is a head-scratcher—it’s too easy.
An investing factor like value works because it is logical to buy low and sell high; quality performs because well-managed companies tend to survive crises and are more profitable; high dividend-paying stocks thrive because you at least get cash, and they tend to have reasonable valuations.
Momentum makes less sense to a thoughtful, long-term investor. It also seems reckless. Essentially, you buy more of what just went up. Many successful strategies require both analytical chops and discipline. Following the crowd is already human nature and is a feature of bubbles.
But it is hard to argue with long-term results: A momentum index maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices since the summer of 1994 would have turned a $1,000 investment into $28,500 by last summer—71% more than by just owning the S&P 500. It also beat value and high-dividend baskets handily while being less-volatile.
“The trend is your friend" has long been a battle cry of speculators. Its superior long-term investing results were first described in a 1993 academic paper that said a stock’s return over the previous three to 12 months predicted its results over the next three to 12 months. Unlike other factors—value, for example, which also was first described that year—it has mostly kept working.
Not always. Periods of falling growth and rising inflation have been lousy for momentum.
That is especially relevant at the moment because tariffs could dent global economic growth while also raising domestic prices. During low growth and rising inflation periods momentum has had annualized returns of negative 13.33% and lots of volatility too, according to a 2024 study by S&P. The risk-adjusted return for a high-dividend basket of stocks, by contrast, has been basically flat under the same conditions.
There is more to consider. T. Rowe Price says that some periods of very good performance for momentum have been, with the benefit of hindsight, a “junk rally" preceding a selloff, such as right before 2000’s tech bust. In the year through the end of February, the S&P Momentum Index had a blistering return of 30.53%.
Does that sound like last year? The infatuation with artificial intelligence and unprecedented market concentration certainly lent a junky vibe to the latest bull market. If the air keeps coming out of recent winners like the Magnificent Seven stocks then 2025 might be one of those years when momentum disappoints.
Such comedowns could help explain momentum’s persistence. While value investors tend to be patient by necessity, momentum investors might not be. Many didn’t arrive at the strategy through careful study of what has worked before. Instead, they were relying on raw intuition. If they get their metaphorical faces ripped off in the stock market, they might not stick around.
Then momentum becomes less-crowded, clearing the way for the strategy to work its weird magic again.
Write to Spencer Jakab at Spencer.Jakab@wsj.com