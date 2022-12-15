This is Basant Maheshwari's advice on how to make big money from smallcaps

“Something that has worked in the US normally works in India and you have a 10-15 year lag because things happen in the US earlier it happens in India after a lag of 10-15 years. So you can go and check whether the business model has worked in America or not if it has worked there is a big possibility that it's going to work in India also so these are the broad contours within which we've set this scheme of our company," said Basant Maheshwari. He also added that his company invests around ₹10-15 lakh every month in small-cap stocks through BM Small Cap Secular Growth smallcase.

