Q1 results review

The Q1 result season had started on a high note in anticipation of strong earnings growth. The Nifty50 consolidated PAT was forecast to grow by plus 20% on a YoY basis. As of August 4, about 80% of the results were announced, and overall performance is good. The total PAT growth is humongous at +40%, however, adjusting for the losses of two companies, BPCL and Tata Motors, which had huge losses in the last year’s Q1, the growth normalizes to 20%, which is good enough. However, some recent blue-chip numbers from FMCG, Cement, IT, and Banks are below par, leading to a downgrade in future earnings. However, we need to notice that the total scenario is good, including the mid and small caps. The earnings growth of 300 stocks was estimated to be around +30% (Bloomberg), and the actual figures to date are slightly better than expected.

The recent downgrades of large caps increased the downfall when the global market turned cautious too. The fall was higher in sector such as Reality, PSU Bank, FMCG, MNCs, Banks and Auto. However, we don’t foresee this impacting the market in the future, as monthly high-frequency data suggests Q2 economy activities are robust. The sectors that are affected today by high raw material costs will be reversed in the Q2 results. The influx of demand, coupled with subsiding raw material costs, points to robust earnings growth in the coming period. In July, GST revenue reached a significant milestone, nearing record highs, while the service PMI achieved a 13-year record high of 62.3, Manufacturing PMI reached a high of 57.7, and Auto Sales registered a remarkable 7% MoM growth. And the activities are expected to stay buoyant as festival season starts from August.

US rating downgrade

Frankly, the US rating downgrade by Fitch is not a big surprise. It was an inevitable to happen, though it took a lot of time and got astonishments from US officials & others. Standard & Poor had downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA+, twelve years earlier, in 2011.

Fitch's implicit downgrade is justified by a consistent deterioration in debt-limit resolution governance, forecasts of a rising fiscal deficit to 6.3% in 2023, a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 118% in 2025, and medium-term challenges related to a slowing economy. In May, Fitch indicated the possibility of an eventual change by putting the US credit on ‘Rating Watch Negative’.

This eventuality, though well-known, will have consequence in the short term. It is feared that the cost of paper will rise. Following the announcement, the US bond yield displayed volatility with a positive inclination. The 10-year bond yield initially rose by 20bps to 4.20%, but it settled at 4.04% by the weekend due to expectations of a moderation in the forthcoming inflation announcement. Currently, the bond yield remains at historically high levels, and these elevated prices are expected to persist, impacting both corporate and economic growth in the short to medium term.

Despite the downgrade in the US economy rating, the impact on bonds is likely to be limited due to the USD's continued status as the most reliable and liquid currency. However, the equity market is expected to suffer more as short-term funds are withdrawing. Although the US market has performed well this year, with the S&P 500 up by 16.5% year-to-date, sustaining this positive momentum will be challenging. Given the announcement, the value of the USD has turned cautious. If the trend continues, it can have a negative implication on the equity market and can even have a cascading effect on EMs equities and currencies.

Similarly, FIIs have turned seller in the Indian market, but not heavily compared to the other EMs. Despite the short-term knee-jerk reaction, we do not foresee a long-term impact because the Indian domestic economy is gaining strength even amid a global slowdown. It is forecast that Indian GDP growth will be above the long-term average. Furthermore, there is a possibility of an upgrade in India's long-term rating, which currently stands at BBB-, as assessed by both US rating entities.

The author, Vinod Nair is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information