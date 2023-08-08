Q1 results review

The Q1 result season had started on a high note in anticipation of strong earnings growth. The Nifty50 consolidated PAT was forecast to grow by plus 20% on a YoY basis. As of August 4, about 80% of the results were announced, and overall performance is good. The total PAT growth is humongous at +40%, however, adjusting for the losses of two companies, BPCL and Tata Motors, which had huge losses in the last year’s Q1, the growth normalizes to 20%, which is good enough. However, some recent blue-chip numbers from FMCG, Cement, IT, and Banks are below par, leading to a downgrade in future earnings. However, we need to notice that the total scenario is good, including the mid and small caps. The earnings growth of 300 stocks was estimated to be around +30% (Bloomberg), and the actual figures to date are slightly better than expected.