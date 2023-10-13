This is the best market investment strategy at any time, according to Viraj Gandhi of SAMCO MF
One of the key factors driving the market sentiment is inflation and how it affects the interest rates, said Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO MF.
Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO MF, believes that one of the key factors driving the market sentiment is inflation and how it affects the interest rates. In an interview with Mint, he said that if inflation subsides, a new life would be breathed into the market, taking it to new highs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started