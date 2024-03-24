This is the reason why midcaps and smallcaps may consolidate in medium-term
We expect the valuation of Mid & Small caps to consolidate in the medium-term in anticipation of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
The March clampdown led the broad Midcap and Smallcap indexes to a total fall of -8% and -13%, respectively, from the intraday high to low between 5th to 14th of March. Following the low point reached last Thursday, the market has rebounded, experiencing a gain of around 5% to 7% respectively. The total cut has reduced to -4% and -7%, as of Friday, closing 22nd March.
