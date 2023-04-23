The NSE's benchmark index, Nifty continued to witness a time correction as the index remained mostly range-bound before closing flat. After correcting from the recent high of 17,863, Nifty has been consolidating around the 200-day moving average for the last three days. So far, the bulls have been able to hold the Nifty above the long-term average of 200-DMA, which is considered the line of polarity for long-term investment. A fall below 200-DMA, currently pegged at 17,605, might trigger a panic button. Below 17,600, the Nifty may slip towards 17,400. On the higher end, a resistance is placed at 17,700, above which the index may move towards 18,000.

