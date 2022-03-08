This IT giant is Axis Securities pick of the week, potential rise of 10% seen

This week remains volatile for markets as the impact of Russia's Ukraine invasion continues to influence sentiments on a broader scale. Amid the rapid volatility, the second-largest IT services exporter, Infosys has become a hot stock for the week on the back of stable expansion in the digital transformation business, strong sustainable margin gains and a healthy deal pipeline. Infosys has a potential of a 10% upside going forward.

