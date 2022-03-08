This IT giant is Axis Securities pick of the week, potential rise of 10% seen

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Infosys management has revised revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5%-20% in constant currency terms in light of a strong deal pipeline and robust demand.
As of December 30, 2021, Infosys deal pipeline continued to be industry-leading at $2.53 billion.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
This week remains volatile for markets as the impact of Russia's Ukraine invasion continues to influence sentiments on a broader scale. Amid the rapid volatility, the second-largest IT services exporter, Infosys has become a hot stock for the week on the back of stable expansion in the digital transformation business, strong sustainable margin gains and a healthy deal pipeline. Infosys has a potential of a 10% upside going forward.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This week remains volatile for markets as the impact of Russia's Ukraine invasion continues to influence sentiments on a broader scale. Amid the rapid volatility, the second-largest IT services exporter, Infosys has become a hot stock for the week on the back of stable expansion in the digital transformation business, strong sustainable margin gains and a healthy deal pipeline. Infosys has a potential of a 10% upside going forward.
In the IT basket, Axis Securities has picked Infosys for the week with a buy target price of ₹1,895 apiece, considering the company's engagement with its partner network has expanded beyond certifications into the setup of co-innovation centres, building industry solutions, ISV partnerships and joint sourcing of deals.
In the IT basket, Axis Securities has picked Infosys for the week with a buy target price of ₹1,895 apiece, considering the company's engagement with its partner network has expanded beyond certifications into the setup of co-innovation centres, building industry solutions, ISV partnerships and joint sourcing of deals.
"These partnerships play a significant role in implementation, rollouts & upgrades, validation and support services. Recent deal trend continues to be robust for Infosys and is reflective of traction in BFSI, Retail & CPG, Manufacturing and BFSI verticals. Infosys will continue to invest in COBALT ( Its digital product), Digital Talent and S&M which is imperative to drive growth," Axis Securities' note says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mumbai-based brokerage firm believes that the COVID outbreak will create huge opportunities across geographies for Infosys to post strong organic growth over different verticals.
Furthermore, Infosys management's cost optimization efforts are expected to help them to gain long term sustainable operating margins. However, Axis Securities' note highlights tailwinds in Infosys such as better service mix, reducing the marketing spend, lowering travel cost, employee restructuring and improving utilization.
Axis Securities note adds, "We believe gaining the efficiency over the business will help them to get more profitability and higher return ratios."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the brokerage firm's view, Infosys' healthy deal pipeline will help to improve revenue visibility for FY22E and FY23E.
As of December 30, 2021, Infosys deal pipeline continued to be industry-leading at $2.53 billion despite uncertainty and across verticals like BFSI, Communication, manufacturing, Automobile.
While providing the valuation, Axis Securities note took consideration of Infosys Q3FY22 revenue of ₹31,867 Cr, up 7.7% QoQ and 7% QoQ (in CC terms). The company’s operating profit stood at ₹7,484 Cr, reporting a growth of 7.3% on a QoQ basis. However, its operating margins de-grew by 10bps QoQ to 23.5%, largely led by the unfavourable impact of higher subcontracting costs. Its net profit for Q3FY22 stood at ₹5,809 Cr, registering a growth of 7.1% QoQ.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Infosys management has revised revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5%-20% (from 16.5%- 17.5% earlier) in constant currency terms in light of a strong deal pipeline and robust demand.
"We recommend a Buy the stock for a target price of ₹1895 implying an upside of 10% from CMP," Axis Securities concluded.
On Tuesday, Infosys stock rallied tracking broader bullish markets. The stock ended at Rs1778.45 apiece up by Rs38.90 or 2.42% on BSE. Infosys already made a run to Rs1,800 apiece as intraday high today before correcting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!