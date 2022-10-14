Cyient Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹8,449.21 Crore operating in the IT sector. One of the top companies offering engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions is Cyient. The company has drawn upon the expertise of more than 15,000 associates throughout 19 nations. The Company's Board of Directors has announced an interim dividend for the financial year 2022–2023 of Rs. 10 per equity share, or 200 per cent of the par value of Rs. 5 per share.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share (i.e.200%) on par value of Rs. 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Further, this is to inform that 27 October 2022 is fixed as the record date for the above purpose and the dividend will be paid by 9 November 2022."

Cyient's net profit dropped 34.79% to ₹79.10 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2022 from ₹121.30 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped by 25.60% to ₹1396.20 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2022 from ₹1111.60 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Cyient Ltd closed today at ₹762.00 apiece, down by 1.38% from the previous close of ₹772.65. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 23,351 shares on the BSE, the stock had a total volume of 39,772 shares on Friday. The stock price has risen from ₹12.78 as of 30th September 1998 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 5,862.44%. In the last 5 years, the stock has surged 37.48% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 65.8%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 36.07% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 28.50% so far in 2022.