This IT stock approves ₹10 per share dividend, revenue surges 25% in Q22 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:04 PM IST
Cyient Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹8,449.21 Crore operating in the IT sector. One of the top companies offering engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions is Cyient. The company has drawn upon the expertise of more than 15,000 associates throughout 19 nations. The Company's Board of Directors has announced an interim dividend for the financial year 2022–2023 of Rs. 10 per equity share, or 200 per cent of the par value of Rs. 5 per share.