This IT stock approves 10 per share dividend, revenue surges 25% in Q2

The shares of Cyient Ltd closed today at ₹762.00 apiece, down by 1.38% from the previous close of ₹772.65. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 23,351 shares on the BSE, the stock had a total volume of 39,772 shares on Friday. The stock price has risen from ₹12.78 as of 30th September 1998 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 5,862.44%. In the last 5 years, the stock has surged 37.48% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 65.8%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 36.07% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 28.50% so far in 2022.