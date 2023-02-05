This IT stock declares dividend, yield goes to 3% and net profit jump 16% in Q3

On Friday, the shares of Firstsource Solutions Limited closed on the NSE at ₹116.35 apiece level, up by 4.35% from the previous close of ₹111.50. The stock recorded a total volume of 8,676,975 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,341,881 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 20.23% but on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 12.58% so far in 2023. Considering the dividend announcement, the stock is trading at a dividend yield of 3% at the current market price. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹168.70 on (02-Feb-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹93.00 on (20-June-2022). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 53.66%, FIIs stake of 8.41%, DIIs stake of 14.18%, public stake of 21.38% and others’ stake of 2.37%.