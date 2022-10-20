This IT stock declares 13 per share 2nd interim dividend, PAT jumps 37% YoY

With a market valuation of ₹23,471.80 crore, Coforge Ltd. is a large-cap firm in the IT sector. Coforge is a multinational provider of digital services and solutions with 25 delivery centres spread across nine nations. While declaring its results today, the Board has also declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 13 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has also declared Second interim dividend of Rs. 13 /- (Rupees Thirteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2022-23. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SES! Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Board has fixed November 04, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of second interim dividend. The payment of second interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend."
On a consolidated basis, Coforge's net profit grew 37.08% year over year to ₹201.10 crore in the quarter that ended September 2022 from ₹146.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. In Q2FY23, the company's sales increased by 24.85% YoY to ₹1959.40 crore from ₹1569.40 crore in Q2FY22. In Q2FY23, the firm recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹268.00 Cr, a 30% YoY increase from Q2FY22's PBT of ₹206.10 Cr.
The company's net sales increased to ₹1,043.90 crore in Q2FY23 on a standalone basis, up 1288% YoY from ₹75.20 crore in Q2FY22. In September 2022, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs. 117.00 crores, up 357% YoY from Rs. 45.40 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The shares of Coforge Ltd. ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹3,880.00 per share, up 1.77% from the previous close of ₹3,812.35. The stock saw a total volume of 322,195 shares traded today, which is more than the 20-Day average volume of 283,945 shares. The stock has dropped 35.04% YTD so far in 2022.
