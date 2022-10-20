This IT stock declares 13 per share 2nd interim dividend, PAT jumps 37% YoY

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has also declared Second interim dividend of Rs. 13 /- (Rupees Thirteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2022-23. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SES! Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Board has fixed November 04, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of second interim dividend. The payment of second interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend."