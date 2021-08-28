This IT stock delivered 35% return in one month. Should you buy now?

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Mindtree share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Mindtree has reported strong first quarter numbers. IT is mainly in digital and cloud business, which has strong outlook post Covid-19 as corporates are expected to invest heavily in cloud and digital segment. Apart from this, the company has strong business network in the US, UK and other European nations. It receives payments from its overseas clients in US dollar terms while it encash them in Indian in rupees. So, in the wake of rupee sliding against the US dollar, it is getting some currency premium benefit as rupee-dollar tailwinds has worked in favour of Mindtree and other IT companies."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}