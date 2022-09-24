Coforge share price history

In mid-March 2008, Coforge share price was at ₹90 apiece that surged to ₹190 apiece levels in March 2012, giving little more than 100 per cent return to the positional shareholders of the IT company. Later on in March 2016, Coforge share price surged to ₹460, giving near 140 per cent return to its shareholders in next four years. Likewise, in March 2020, this mid-cap IT stock price went up around ₹1,790 apiece levels, delivering near 290 per cent return to its long term shareholders in next 4 years. In next two years, Coforge share price has made its life-time high of ₹6,133 on BSE, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders on this period. However, after the Russia-Ukraine war Coforge share price has today come down at ₹3,340 apiece levels, which is around 86 per cent higher from its March 2020 price on BSE.