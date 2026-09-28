This jewellery stock stages major turnaround, rebounds over 400% in three years; what’s behind the rally?

Shares of PC Jeweller have marched higher in a strong recovery rally in recent years, making it one of the biggest wealth creators on Dalal Street.

The stock, which suffered huge losses for a prolonged period, has gained investor confidence as the company gradually reduced its financial cost pressure to strengthen its balance sheet, while its retail expansion, coupled with strong financial numbers, supported in defying the broader market weakness to deliver multibagger gains.

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In a major development, the company, last week, said it had successfully discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and had achieved its financial objective of a debt-free status.

“With today’s repayment, the company has successfully discharged all the outstanding debt of all 14 consortium banks under the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with all repayments completed ahead of the scheduled due dates. The accomplishment of a debt-free status will materially strengthen the company's balance sheet and financial position,” the company said in its September 25 regulatory filing.

Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza, said PC Jeweller’s debt-free status marks a major balance-sheet turnaround, significantly reducing finance-cost pressure and improving financial flexibility. With debt repayment completed ahead of schedule, the company can now focus on strengthening its retail network, improving store productivity and driving revenue growth.

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Mistry added that recent improvement in revenue and profitability, along with lower interest costs, provides a stronger earnings outlook. The key monitorables remain sustainable same-store sales growth, margin stability and EPS accretion.

Overall, Mistry said the company has transitioned from a debt-restructuring story to an operational recovery and earnings-growth story, subject to consistent execution.

The debt-free status further cemented shareholders' brighter outlook on the company's growth, as in the June quarter (Q1FY27), the company reported a 37% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹221.88 crore, compared with ₹161.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total income rose to ₹879.27 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year from ₹807.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Stock delivers over 400% return in three years Following a prolonged correction, the company initiated its bull run in June 2024, surging 257% in the following months. However, the massive rally led to profit booking, and the stock remained in a bear zone for a longer period before experiencing a bull move.

Over the last six months, the stock closed five of those months in gains and turned its 2026 rally positive, with gains of 42%. The recent winning run has also pushed the stock's long-term returns higher, with three-year gains standing at 410%, while the five-year rally stood at 420%.

Despite a sharp recovery, the stock still remains 77.5% below its all-time peak of ₹60 apiece.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.