This Jindal group stock has tripled shareholders' money in one year

Multibagger stocks 2021: In the year 2021, a large number of stocks have delivered more than 100 per cent return. If we look at the multibagger stocks list in 2021, this includes huge number of small-cap and mid-cap stocks that reflects how investors have tried to maximise their return after the fear of first and second wave of Covid-19. Among the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India, there is one Jindal group of companies stock — Jindal Stainless. This Jindal group stock has appreciated around 265 per cent in the last one year — tripling share holders' money in this period.

This Jindal group subsidiary stock gives multibagger return

As per the Jindal Stainless share price history, this Jindal group share has shot up around 13 per cent in the last 5 trade session by rising from ₹125.65 to ₹141.40 per stock mark (at 1:18 PM today). The stock has delivered staggering around 39 per cent in the last one month while in the last 6 months; it has yielded more than 70 per cent for its share holders. However, in the last one year, this Jindal group of companies’ stock price has jumped from 38.75 to ₹141.40 levels — giving around 265 per cent return to its share holders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this Jindal group stock history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one month ago and had remained invested in the counter for entire period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.39 lakh as the stock has shot up near 39 per cent in this period. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the same counter 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.72 lakh as the stock surged around 72 per cent in this period. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Jindal group of companies stock and had remained invested in it for the entire one year, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.65 lakh — more than three times of one's investment.

Jindal stainless share price forecast

Speaking on the Jindal Stainless share price target Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "One can buy Jindal Stainless shares at current market price for the target of ₹221 in 9 months. However, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹122 while taking position in the counter."

