This Jindal group stock has tripled shareholders' money in one year

Taking cue from this Jindal group stock history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one month ago and had remained invested in the counter for entire period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.39 lakh as the stock has shot up near 39 per cent in this period. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the same counter 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.72 lakh as the stock surged around 72 per cent in this period. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Jindal group of companies stock and had remained invested in it for the entire one year, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.65 lakh — more than three times of one's investment.