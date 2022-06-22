This Kalyani Group stock declares record date for final dividend2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:45 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹29,688 crore, Bharat Forge Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the auto ancillary industry. The company is a market pioneer in the automotive industry, providing services to a number of industries, including mining, oil & gas, railways, aerospace, marine, oil & gas, and construction. A $3 billion corporation with 10,000 employees worldwide that is a member of the Kalyani Group makes Bharat Forge one of India's top forging firms. The firm currently has twelve production facilities located across India, Germany, Sweden, France, and North America, enabling it a worldwide footprint. The largest automotive forging firm in India, Bharat Forge is also the world's top producer of chassis parts and a prominent exporter of automobile components.