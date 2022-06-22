This Kalyani Group stock declares record date for final dividend

In trade today, the stock of Bharat Forge reached an intraday low of Rs. 631.55, down by -2.45 per cent, and closed at Rs. 635.00, down 1.83 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 646.8. The stock has dropped 13.11 per cent in the last year, and so far in 2022, it has fallen 10.68 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has declined 8.94 per cent over the past six months, and 8.05 per cent during the past month. The stock has dropped 2.52 per cent over the past week and 3.64 per cent over the previous five trading days. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹847.95 on November 10, 2021, and its 52-week low was ₹595.00 on March 8, 2022, signifying that at its current price of ₹635, the stock is trading 25.11 per cent below its 52-week high and 6.72 per cent above its 52-week low. Bharat Forge is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on today’s closing price.