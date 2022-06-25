This large cap IT stock to soon pay a final dividend of 110%: Details here

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹20.00 per share on January 17, 2022, and Persistent Systems has announced an equity dividend of 310.00 per cent, or ₹31 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 20, 2022. Adding both dividends generates a dividend yield of 0.95 per cent in 2022 at the current share price of ₹3260.10. The stock declined 3.19 per cent from its previous close of ₹3367.60 on the NSE to close Friday's trading session at ₹3,260.10. The stock has gained 20.64 per cent over the last year, but it has fallen 33.09 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. The stock is trading above the 5-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages according to the current share price.