This large cap pharma stock corrected 17% from 52-week-low ahead of bonus issue

This large cap pharma stock corrected 17% from 52-week-low ahead of bonus issue2 min read . 10:35 PM IST
A large cap firm with a market valuation of ₹49,361 crore that is involved in the pharmaceutical industry is Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. One of the top pharmaceutical firms in the nation is Torrent Pharma, the flagship company of the Torrent Group, with a turnover of Rs. 8508 Cr. One of the top pharmaceutical firms in the nation is Torrent Pharma, the flagship company of the Torrent Group, with a turnover of Rs. 8508 Cr. The company is one of the top players in the pharmaceutical fields including cardiovascular (CV), central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal (GI) and women healthcare (WHC). For the purpose of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company has fixed 11th July 2022 as the record date and the stock shall trade ex-bonus on 8th July 2022.
The company has stated in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations,. the Company has fixed Monday, 11th July, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1: 1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/ each held by the existing Members of the Company."
On the NSE, the stock gained 2.09 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,860.25 and settled at ₹2,920 on Friday. The stock has fallen 0.64 per cent over the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has declined 10.21 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 5.02 per cent over the past month and by 1.42 per cent during the past five trading days. The shares of Torrent Pharma reached their 52-week high on the NSE on December 31, 2021, at Rs. 3,298.50, and their 52-week low on May 12, 2022, at Rs. 2,484.15; at the current price, the stock is trading 17.54 per cent higher than its 52-week low and 11.47 per cent lower than its 52-week-high.
Based on the last traded price the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock is now selling at a high PE of 63.52, although the company's book value per share for the quarter ending in March 2022 was ₹351.76 Cr, which has been steadily rising since March 2018. The stock is currently trading at 8.30 times its book value, with Enterprise Value (EV) to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) of 19.46x which is maybe overvalued compared to its peers such as Sun Pharma, CIPLA, Dr Reddy's Labs, Biocon and Zydus Life sciences.