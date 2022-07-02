This large cap pharma stock corrected 17% from 52-week-low ahead of bonus issue

On the NSE, the stock gained 2.09 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,860.25 and settled at ₹2,920 on Friday. The stock has fallen 0.64 per cent over the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has declined 10.21 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 5.02 per cent over the past month and by 1.42 per cent during the past five trading days. The shares of Torrent Pharma reached their 52-week high on the NSE on December 31, 2021, at Rs. 3,298.50, and their 52-week low on May 12, 2022, at Rs. 2,484.15; at the current price, the stock is trading 17.54 per cent higher than its 52-week low and 11.47 per cent lower than its 52-week-high.

