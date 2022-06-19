This large cap pharma stock fixes record date for 150 dividend

This large cap pharma stock fixes record date for ₹150 dividend2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a large-cap pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of ₹25,764 crore. The corporation manufactures a broad variety of pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines, and one of the best pharmaceutical products. For a total dividend purpose of ₹150, the company has fixed 8th July 2022 as the record date.