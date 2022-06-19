This large cap pharma stock fixes record date for 150 dividend

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a large-cap pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of ₹25,764 crore. The corporation manufactures a broad variety of pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines, and one of the best pharmaceutical products. For a total dividend purpose of ₹150, the company has fixed 8th July 2022 as the record date.

The company has said in a BSE exchange filing that “The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90/- (including special dividend of Rs. 60) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31 st March 2022, subject to approval of members at 97th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 8th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2022. The dividend, if approved by the members will be paid on or after Wednesday, 27th July, 2022."

The stock ended Friday's trading session at a market price of ₹1,506.25, up 0.41 per cent from its previous close of ₹1500.15. The stock has dropped 1.91 per cent in the previous year, and it has fallen 13.29 per cent so far in 2022 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's stock has plummeted 12.81 per cent in the last six months and 2.34 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.47 per cent in the previous five trading days. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's shares reached a 52-week high of ₹1,918.75 on December 13, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹1,450.00 on October 25, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 21% below its 52-week high and 3.87 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the latest traded price.