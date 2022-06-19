This large cap pharma stock fixes record date for 150 dividend

The stock ended Friday's trading session at a market price of ₹1,506.25, up 0.41 per cent from its previous close of ₹1500.15. The stock has dropped 1.91 per cent in the previous year, and it has fallen 13.29 per cent so far in 2022 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's stock has plummeted 12.81 per cent in the last six months and 2.34 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.47 per cent in the previous five trading days. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's shares reached a 52-week high of ₹1,918.75 on December 13, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹1,450.00 on October 25, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 21% below its 52-week high and 3.87 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the latest traded price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}