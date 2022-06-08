This large cap pharma stock recommends final and special dividend: Key takeaways

In today's closing session the stock's last traded price was ₹17,921.55 up by 0.98% from its previous close of ₹17,748.15. Abbott India's stock has risen 11.47 per cent in the last year, from ₹16,076.95 on June 9, 2021 to the last traded price. The stock has fallen 7.07 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022, and 4.97 per cent in the previous six months. In the previous month, the stock has climbed by 7.30 per cent, and in the last five trading days, it has gained by 1.01 per cent. In fact, the stock has been rising over the last two days, returning around 0.96 per cent. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹23,934.45 on 5th October 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹15,514.00 on 8th February 2022, indicating that it is now trading 15% above its 52-week low and 25% lower than its 52-week-high. Abbott India's shares are now trading higher than its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, but lower than its 5-day and 200-day moving averages.